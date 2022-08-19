Stakelogic Live now broadcasting in the UK

Casino games developer Stakelogic has been awarded a supplier licence by Britain's Gambling Commission, allowing it to offer live dealer casino games in the market for the first time.

Stakelogic Live is already certified in Malta and the Netherlands and has built a varied portfolio of live casino games across blackjack, roulette, money wheel and slots.

“This is a pivotal milestone on our journey to becoming the leading provider of live casino content to operators in regulated markets around the world,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “The UK is often seen as the benchmark for regulation, so it is a testament to the quality of our games that we have secured the required approvals to enter the market and help operators take their live casino proposition to the next level.

“Our live dealer titles really are a cut above those of our rivals, allowing operators to strengthen their live casino offering with games that engage and entertain in equal measure. We have had great success in other regulated markets and expect the same in the UK.”