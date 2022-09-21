Olympic Entertainment Group selects FSB as platform provider

Gaming technology supplier FSB has signed a multi-year agreement with Olympic Entertainment Group (OEG) and its OlyBet brand.

FSB will power OEG’s OlyBet brand across the online casino vertical in select European markets, providing its casino platform, proprietary player account management services and portfolio of more than 10,000 games.

FSB will also deploy its retail solution at multiple OEG casino venues across key Central and Eastern European markets to allow players to make credit and withdrawal transactions directly to or from their online account while at a casino.

“This was a long, competitive and extensive selection process and we are delighted to have been selected,” said FSB chief revenue officer Ian Freeman. “The new partnership with the Olympic Entertainment Group is another major step forward for the business. OEG has a great heritage as well as being a highly skilled operator, our selection is a further testament to the strength of our Tier 1 omnichannel tech stack and the fantastic team we are building at FSB.”

Olympic Entertainment Group chairman and CEO Corey Plummer commented: “We are excited to work with FSB as part of our expansion strategy in CEE markets. The partnership enables Olympic Entertainment’s brands, products and operations to build connected, experiential environments that our customers enjoy.”