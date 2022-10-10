BetMGM and Evolution launch new NHL-branded games in US

BetMGM has launched a range of new National Hockey League (NHL)-branded casino games in partnership with leading supplier Evolution.

The NHL-branded games have gone live with BetMGM players in New Jersey, Ontario, Pennsylvania and Michigan, and include roulette, blackjack and baccarat, as well as Evolution’s Money Wheel game Dream Catcher.

“The launch of these one-of-a-kind games further strengthens our relationship with the NHL,” said BetMGM director of gaming Oliver Bartlett. “As the season approaches, we're thrilled that our players will have the ability to 'drop the puck' with BetMGM.”

Developed in partnership with Evolution, the games all feature three-dimensional renderings and animations that deliver an immersive experience, as well as a unique 'go live' button, taking players onto the ice and directly into BetMGM's live dealer version of the same game.

The NHL's logo is prominently featured in each game, with team logos cycling throughout the rendered arena.

“We're excited to broaden our relationship with BetMGM through the development of NHL-branded casino games, particularly when these new platforms allow us to deepen the connection NHL fans have to our sport in a more immersive and compelling way,” said NHL vice president of business development Jason Jazayeri. “We look forward to collaborating with BetMGM on other fan-centric efforts in years to come.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.50 per cent higher at SEK902.20 per share in Stockholm earlier Monday.