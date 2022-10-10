This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

BetMGM and Evolution launch new NHL-branded games in US

10th October 2022 10:34 am GMT
Evolution

BetMGM has launched a range of new National Hockey League (NHL)-branded casino games in partnership with leading supplier Evolution.

The NHL-branded games have gone live with BetMGM players in New Jersey, Ontario, Pennsylvania and Michigan, and include roulette, blackjack and baccarat, as well as Evolution’s Money Wheel game Dream Catcher.

“The launch of these one-of-a-kind games further strengthens our relationship with the NHL,” said BetMGM director of gaming Oliver Bartlett. “As the season approaches, we're thrilled that our players will have the ability to 'drop the puck' with BetMGM.”

Developed in partnership with Evolution, the games all feature three-dimensional renderings and animations that deliver an immersive experience, as well as a unique 'go live' button, taking players onto the ice and directly into BetMGM's live dealer version of the same game.

The NHL's logo is prominently featured in each game, with team logos cycling throughout the rendered arena.

“We're excited to broaden our relationship with BetMGM through the development of NHL-branded casino games, particularly when these new platforms allow us to deepen the connection NHL fans have to our sport in a more immersive and compelling way,” said NHL vice president of business development Jason Jazayeri. “We look forward to collaborating with BetMGM on other fan-centric efforts in years to come.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.50 per cent higher at SEK902.20 per share in Stockholm earlier Monday.

Related Tags
BetMGM Casino Evolution iGaming NHL United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

iGaming drives West Virginia growth as sportsbook wagers dip in September

BetMGM set sights on Ohio with Cincinnati Reds partnership

MGM Resorts names Gary Fritz as president of Interactive

New York mobile sportsbooks return to growth in September

Iowa sees sportsbook handle decline 7% in September

GI Games Round-up: Light & Wonder, NeoGames, Yggdrasil and more

South Dakota revokes sports betting license

4ThePlayer.com approved to launch in Michigan

Tennessee sports betting margin hits new high in August

PointsBet launches online sportsbook in Louisiana

US operators agree responsible gambling industry benchmark

BetMGM confirms NBC Sports deal for 2022 NFL season

Michigan online sports betting and iGaming wagers rise 37% in August

Illinois sports betting grows 40% to $516.4m in July

BetMGM secures naming rights for NJ TRANSIT’s Meadowlands Rail Line

SportingTech
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Astropay
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
G2E
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution