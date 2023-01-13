Mansion withdraws online casino brands from UK

Mansion Group is withdrawing its Casino.com, MansionCasino.com and SlotsHeaven.com brand from the United Kingdom in order to focus on other markets in Europe and North America.

The closure of Mansion’s online casino brands follows the operator’s decision to shut down its sports betting operations in the UK in March 2022.

“Mansion’s focus in 2023 and beyond is to continue to double down on the most profitable markets where we currently operate, whilst always seeking to explore emerging markets,” said Neil Gallacher, chief marketing officer at Mansion Group.

“The UK was for many years our core market and we look forward to sharing 20 years of wonderful customer experiences with all our non-UK clients for many years to come.”

Mansion will surrender its British operating licences today (Jan. 13) and has set its sights on growth in Spain and the province of Ontario in Canada.