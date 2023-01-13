This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Evolution
BetConstruct
Delasport

Mansion withdraws online casino brands from UK

13th January 2023 8:43 am GMT
Evolution

Mansion Group is withdrawing its Casino.com, MansionCasino.com and SlotsHeaven.com brand from the United Kingdom in order to focus on other markets in Europe and North America.

The closure of Mansion’s online casino brands follows the operator’s decision to shut down its sports betting operations in the UK in March 2022.

“Mansion’s focus in 2023 and beyond is to continue to double down on the most profitable markets where we currently operate, whilst always seeking to explore emerging markets,” said Neil Gallacher, chief marketing officer at Mansion Group.

“The UK was for many years our core market and we look forward to sharing 20 years of wonderful customer experiences with all our non-UK clients for many years to come.”

Mansion will surrender its British operating licences today (Jan. 13) and has set its sights on growth in Spain and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Mansion United Kingdom
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Playtech powers Mansion iGaming launch in Ontario

Denmark blocks a further 83 online gambling domains

Mansion Sports partners France’s Pau FC

M88 Mansion brings in Manny Pacquiao as brand ambassador

Pragmatic Play launches dedicated live casino studio for Betway

Pragmatic Play signs dedicated live studio deal with 888casino

M88 Mansion named official betting partner of the BWF Championships

Mansion realigns focus on casino with MansionBet set to cease trading

Gibraltar gambling regulator agrees £850,000 settlement with Onisac

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

Mansion Group announces Spanish casino expansion

MansionBet renews Millwall FC sponsorship

MansionBet extends Bristol City FC sponsorship

Pragmatic Play rolls out dedicated live casino for Mansion’s M88

Casumo saves UK licence after second Gambling Commission fine

Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Yggdrasil
Clarion
Evolution
BetConstruct
Delasport