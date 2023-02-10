This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Digitain unveils new live casino division Imagine Live

10th February 2023 7:25 am GMT
Armenia-headquartered iGaming software solutions provider Digitain has unveiled its new live casino division, Imagine Live.

The newest division under Digitain’s umbrella of companies, Yerevan-based Imagine Live showcased its new multiplier roulette game Dynamite Roulette at ICE London 2023 this week, alongside its Pirates Plunder game, a classic wheel-driven game show with bonus rounds and eliminator round.

“We are excited to be launching Imagine Live and showcasing our innovative approach to everything that is live casino at ICE London 2023," said Imagine Live CEO Matthew Charlesworth. “We have been, and will continue to focus on new experiences and new innovations. We absolutely will not just be another supplier.

"As well as the two new games and our Robot arm, I am just as excited to talk about the rest of 2023 and the road map we have. It’s great that our founder has been fully committed to putting together a truly amazing team as we have some big projects to deliver this year.”

Vardges Vardanyan, founder of ImagineLive and Digitain Group, commented: “We are delighted to unveil our new brand and bring innovative live casino games to our partners. At Imagine Live, we are dedicated to providing an unparalleled gaming experience, and we can't wait to share it with the world."

Digitain also recently established a new Sport Generate business, focused on delivering Live Sports, Esports, Virtuals and Oddsfeed products.

