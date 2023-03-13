This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pariplay goes live with DraftKings in New Jersey

13th March 2023 10:50 am GMT
NeoGames-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has expand its presence in North America after launching games with DraftKings.

DrafKings’ players in New Jersey now have access to titles from in-house development studio Wizard Games, as well as a large selection of third-party titles, including content exclusive to Pariplay.

Initially launching in New Jersey, Pariplay expects to also take its content live with DraftKings in Michigan and West Virginia, as well as additional jurisdictions, pending agreement, licensure and regulatory approval.

“DraftKings is a brand that needs no introduction, with its massive presence across North America and global stature,” said NeoGames president Tsachi Maimon. “Launching our content with them in New Jersey is a huge statement of intent for us regarding our plans for North America, and we very much look forward to developing this relationship.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 10.96 per cent lower at $14.22 per share in New York Friday.

