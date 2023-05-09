Pragmatic Play launches with bet365 in Ontario

Pragmatic Play has agreed its second operator partnership in North America after taking its multi-product portfolio live with bet365 in Ontario.

The deal marks the first time Pragmatic Play’s suite of Live Casino games has been made available in the Canadian province, including titles such as Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and PowerUP Roulette.

The supplier’s Virtual Sports vertical has also gone live with bet365, including its popular Force 1 game, alongside slots such as Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus.

Pragmatic Play took its slots portfolio live in Ontario last year with NorthStar Gaming.

“Partnering with bet365 in Ontario is an exciting move for us at Pragmatic Play, as we continue to expand our reach in regulated markets across the world,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides. “We’re delighted to enhance bet365’s offering in North America with some of the best games in the industry.

“As we are already live in Ontario with our award-winning range of slots, this deal brings even more of our premium content to players in the province, including our popular Live Casino and Virtual Sports products.”

A bet365 spokesperson said: “We are proud to extend our partnership with Pragmatic Play into the Ontario market. Its combination of award-winning innovative slots and live games perfectly fits bet365’s games product, and will be a welcome addition for our Ontario customers.”