Gaming Intelligence
Bragg Gaming continues Swiss expansion with Pasino.ch launch

15th May 2023 1:13 pm GMT
Evolution

Bragg Gaming has further expanded its presence in Swtizerland’s regulated iGaming market after rolling out its content with Casino Du Lac Meyrin’s Pasino.ch.

Pasino becomes Bragg’s seventh operator partner in the country following recent roll outs for Grand Casino Bern’s 7melon and Grand Casino Basel’s GoldenGrand brands.

Casino Du Lac Meyrin is owned by French casino operator Groupe Partouche.

“The Swiss market is showing great signs of growth and through this partnership with Groupe Partouche we significantly strengthen our presence in the country, again with a major operator,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon. “The relationship is an important part of our growth strategy for 2023 which will see us further expand our global geographical reach with established names such as Groupe Partouche.”

Pasino.ch managing director Rupert Ecker added: “Bragg’s collection of games brings great entertainment to our players and is a valuable addition to our licensed Swiss online casino. Staying competitive through a wide and constantly growing offering is crucial to us, and Bragg provides proven titles that will ensure we stay ahead of the game.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 5.13 per cent lower at CAD$4.25 per share in Toronto Friday.

Bragg Gaming Casino Casino du Lac Meyrin Groupe Partouche iGaming Pasino.ch Slots Switzerland
