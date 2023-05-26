This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
betconstruct - POPok
Sportradar

EveryMatrix powers new online casino for Nigeria’s BetKing

26th May 2023 10:11 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix is powering a new online casino offering for KingMakers’ sports betting brand BetKing in Nigeria.

BetKing gains access to a portfolio of thousands of games via EveryMatrix's CasinoEngine platform, as well as the supplier’s JackpotEngine and BonusEngine to boost player engagement through flexible and configurable jackpots, rewards and bonuses.

“The sky’s the limit in terms of potential for BetKing and we’re very excited to go live and accelerate the brand’s casino growth in the months and years to come,” said Stian Enger, head of EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine. “The brand has leading sports betting market share and I’m confident that in a short space of time the same will be said for casino thanks to the power of CasinoEngine and its best-in-class acquisition and retention capabilities.”

Kingmakers head of gaming Lauren Holder added: “From signing the deal six months ago to go live has been a very smooth process and it’s been a pleasure working with our partners at EveryMatrix.

“The Nigerian and wider iGaming African market is an area we believe has huge promise and, together with EveryMatrix’s leading productivity platform and the wide variety of flexible content options and revenue boosting functionality it offers, we believe the opportunities are endless.”

Related Tags
BetKing Casino CasinoEngine EveryMatrix iGaming Nigeria Slots
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

EveryMatrix partners Future Anthem for real-time personalisation

EveryMatrix first quarter revenue climbs to €23.5 million

EveryMatrix names new finance chief

EveryMatrix names new OddsMatrix chief product officer 

Swedish gambling regulator approves more B2B gaming suppliers

Relax Gaming and Yggdrasil approved for Swedish B2B licences

EveryMatrix approved to enter fourth US state

EveryMatrix names Tor Skeie as CEO of sportsbook division

Boldplay secures second licence with approval in Romania

EveryMatrix signs betPARX as latest U.S. client

bet-at-home.com revenue drops 12% in 2022

bet-at-home re-launches on EveryMatrix sportsbook platform

EveryMatrix lauds best financial year in its history

Boldplay granted Gibraltar gaming supplier licence

EveryMatrix to power online sportsbook for Szerencsejáték in Hungary

Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Betsoft
Yggdrasil
Greentube
Playtech
digitain
coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Amusnet
Jumio
betconstruct - POPok
Sportradar