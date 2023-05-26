EveryMatrix powers new online casino for Nigeria’s BetKing

iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix is powering a new online casino offering for KingMakers’ sports betting brand BetKing in Nigeria.

BetKing gains access to a portfolio of thousands of games via EveryMatrix's CasinoEngine platform, as well as the supplier’s JackpotEngine and BonusEngine to boost player engagement through flexible and configurable jackpots, rewards and bonuses.

“The sky’s the limit in terms of potential for BetKing and we’re very excited to go live and accelerate the brand’s casino growth in the months and years to come,” said Stian Enger, head of EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine. “The brand has leading sports betting market share and I’m confident that in a short space of time the same will be said for casino thanks to the power of CasinoEngine and its best-in-class acquisition and retention capabilities.”

Kingmakers head of gaming Lauren Holder added: “From signing the deal six months ago to go live has been a very smooth process and it’s been a pleasure working with our partners at EveryMatrix.

“The Nigerian and wider iGaming African market is an area we believe has huge promise and, together with EveryMatrix’s leading productivity platform and the wide variety of flexible content options and revenue boosting functionality it offers, we believe the opportunities are endless.”