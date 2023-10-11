This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Novomatic enters historical horse racing sector with PariMAX

11th October 2023 6:25 am GMT
Novomatic is entering the historical horse racing market in the United States through a joint development partnership with 1/ST Technology’s PariMAX.

The partnership will bring Novomatic’s portfolio of games to new markets on PariMAX’s historical horse racing platform in the US, which is powered by 1/ST Technology’s AmTote pari-mutuel technology.

Novomatic and PariMAX also plan to launch their partnership into other markets outside the US, subject to regulatory, technical and commercial feasibility, leveraging Novomatic’s global production facilities and distribution channels.

“We are pleased to work with PariMAX to be able to offer our library of games to new customers, through the historical horse racing platform,” said Novomatic Americas CEO Rick Meitzler. “This fantastic partnership will enable us to open new markets as well as to grow our business in this segment.”

1/ST Technology CEO Paul Williams commented: "We are happy to partner with Novomatic to bring some compelling new offerings to historical horse racing abroad and domestically.

“Together we can continue to prove that fully leveraging pari-mutuel wagering and horse racing content can succeed in growing the market for the benefit of the horse racing industry.”

