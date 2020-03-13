GI Games Round-up: Golden Rock Studios, Yggdrasil and more

This week has seen new games released by the likes of Golden Rock Studios, Green Jade Games, FunFair Technologies, Evoplay Entertainment, Pragmatic Play, Blueprint Gaming and Yggdrasil.

Golden Rock Studios’ Roulette x2

Golden Rock Studios has released its latest table game, Roulette x2, which awards players with double pay-outs for free.

The feature works by giving players a dice roll after each winning round; if all four dice numbers match, the player’s win is multiplied x2.

This gives the fast-paced game improved odds of 70-1, compared with standard roulette games which have odds of 35-1.

“Golden Rock Studios Roulette X2 has been built with pure gamblers in mind,” said Golden Rock Studios CEO James Curwen. “It’s exceptional UI and UX means you can place chips faster and smoother than any other roulette on the market with the added benefit of our USP dice feature that can award the customer double payouts for free every winning spin.

“This game has been developed with over 30 years of industry experience in table games both in land based and online, with better odds for the customer for the first time ever and with stunning gameplay I don’t know why anyone would play anything else.”

Playtech

Playtech has launched an exclusive Frankie Dettori-themed live blackjack table with GVC’s Ladbrokes Coral brand.

Based on the supplier’s popular Frankie Dettori’s Magic Seven slot, Frankie Dettori’s Magic Seven All Bets Blackjack includes numerous side bet options.

These includes Dealer Goes Bust, where players can score a wide range of potential wins from a 2:1 win for three or four cards to 2000:1 win for the ultimate combination of eight cards plus player blackjack, and Lucky Lucky, where the player’s first two cards and the dealer’s first form a combination.

Other side bet options include 21 + 3, where the player’s first cards and the dealer’s first form a hand; Top 3, where the player’s first two cards and the dealer’s first form a hand; and Perfect Pairs, where the player’s or dealer’s cards form a pair, with wins for mixed, colour and matching pairs.

“Sports-themed Live tables have proved highly popular with operators and players alike, which we’re further enhancing with the Sporting Legends series,” said Playtech live casino CEO Edo Haitin. “With the addition of the dedicated area to stream the races throughout the event and ability to place bets from this exclusive table, it offers major cross-sell opportunities to keep players engaged and entertained.”

Pragmatic Play’s The WIld Machine

Pragmatic Play has expanded its portfolio with the release of its latest slot The Wild Machine.

The slot features a 5×5 grid with four unique wild machines at four points of the reels, which can randomly expand into wilds either across or down the board, creating massive win potential.

The game’s bonus feature takes the form of a ‘Wonder Wheel’, where players can be awarded a cash value or trigger the free spins mode. With two modes, the Gold Foundry or Diamond Forge spins, players are given an option to pick their chosen method. The Wild Machine’s bonus rounds give players a huge opportunity to win life-changing amounts.

“The Wild Machine is an exhilarating new addition to the Pragmatic Play portfolio,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield. “With its quirky theme and fun gameplay, combined with random-trigger features and a lucrative bonus round, The Wild Machine will be manufacturing fantastic Pragmatic Play slot experiences for fans worldwide.”

Blueprint Gaming’s Wonder of Ages

Blueprint Gaming has unveiled the latest addition to its popular Jackpot King Deluxe series of games with the launch of Wonder of Ages.

The 20 line slot gives players a chance to enter Blueprint’s Jackpot King Deluxe progressive pot system off any spin and stake.

During the base gameplay, players can land the game’s five main characters on a winline for a win multiplier of x200. Three or more Wonder of Ages scatter symbols in view triggers access to the bonus picker, where players need to match three coins to be awarded entry to one of four free spins rounds based around the great powers.

At the end of each free spins round, players are again presented with the chance to secure access to another free games round through the bonus picker.

“Our latest game is a wonder to behold as we unite legends of a bygone era to award big wins through this immersive new slot,” said Blueprint Gaming director of marketing Jo Purvis. “With four bonus rounds available and the inclusion of the Jackpot King Deluxe pot adding an extra layer of excitement to every spin, Wonder of Ages is set to become a stellar addition to our ever-expanding portfolio of games.”

Cont.