The government of New Zealand has confirmed that the country will move to Alert Level 1 of its COVID-19 recovery plan from June 9, lifting restrictions on mass gatherings, including land-based casinos.

From midnight tonight, New Zealand will no longer have restrictions on work, school, sports or domestic travel, and limits on crowd sizes will also be removed.

Having reopened its venues last month to Premier Rewards members, casino operator SkyCity Entertainment said that members of the [...]