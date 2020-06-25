This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

EveryMatrix secures distribution deal with BetVictor

25th June 2020 9:14 am GMT
NetEnt

Gibraltar-based online gaming operator BetVictor has agreed a deal to expand its casino portfolio through an integration with EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine platform.

The integration with the CasinoEngine solution will initially provide the operator with content from NetEnt-owned games developer Red Tiger, including its popular network jackpots.

“We are pleased to be working with BetVictor on their content RNG offering,” said EveryMatrix chief commercial officer Stian Hornsletten. “Their huge success is owed to their high-performing sportsbook, but I am sure that their investments into the casino side will pay off as well in the near future and help set them apart from other operators with less diversified gaming portfolios.”

