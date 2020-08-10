DraftKings expands exclusive MLB fantasy sports partnership

New York-listed DraftKings has agreed a multi-year extension to serve as the official and exclusive daily fantasy sports (DFS) partner of Major League Baseball (MLB).

The agreement includes an expanded partnership providing for an increase in DraftKings’ content rights, product integration, prizing and continued use of MLB images and video within DraftKings’ DFS games.

“MLB was our first official league partnership dating back to 2012,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz. “We share a mutual passion and commitment to innovation and fan engagement and are excited to continue our partnership through data and technology to advance our product and broaden engagement opportunities for baseball fans.”

DraftKings will also have the right to utilize the iconic official MLB silhouetted batter and all MLB club logos within promotional marketing, as well as in its DFS products.

Additionally, DraftKings will work in tandem with MLB for increased integration at All-Star Week activities and the MLB Postseason. This includes VIP experiences for fans, such as on-field viewing of batting practices throughout the MLB season, as well as trips to the World Series.

“Fan engagement has been central to our partnership with DraftKings since we began working together almost a decade ago,” said Kenny Gersh, MLB executive vice president, Gaming & New Business Ventures. “Together we have continually tried to enhance baseball fans’ experiences with innovative gaming and entertainment options and we look forward to keep developing and building on those unique elements.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed up 1.31 per cent at $34.09 per share in New York Friday.