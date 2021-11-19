DraftKings agrees fantasy sports deal with NHL’s Boston Bruins

DraftKings has been unveiled as the official daily fantasy sports partner of National Hockey League (NHL) side the Boston Bruins.

The multi-year agreement also makes DraftKings the official sports betting partner of the Boston Bruins, should sports betting become legal in Massachusetts, with the deal further advancing DraftKings’ relationship with the NHL as an official daily fantasy partner and an official sports betting partner.

As part of the agreement, DraftKings will be the presenting sponsor of the Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle, which is promoted through multiple Bruins social media channels. DraftKings branding will be included in all signage used by the 50/50 ambassadors throughout the Bruins stadium the TD Garden.

“The Boston Bruins are excited to announce this new partnership with DraftKings, a Boston-based company that has established itself as the premier hub for daily fantasy sports,” said Boston Bruins president Cam Neely. “We are looking forward to collaborating with DraftKings to continue to provide the best possible sports and entertainment experience for our fans at TD Garden.”

DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz added: “We are thrilled to announce our latest team deal with the Boston Bruins, an exceptional team that like us is relentlessly focused on the fan.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our partnership and branding greet fans wherever they are – online, through the premier Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 raffle which galvanises viewers while advancing fantastic charitable causes, and in-person, including with the iconic, supersized, digital LED billboard facing inbound traffic into Boston’s famed TD Garden.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) closed at $36.62 per share in New York Thursday.