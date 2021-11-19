This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution

DraftKings agrees fantasy sports deal with NHL’s Boston Bruins

19th November 2021 4:37 am GMT
DraftKings
Playtech

DraftKings has been unveiled as the official daily fantasy sports partner of National Hockey League (NHL) side the Boston Bruins. 

The multi-year agreement also makes DraftKings the official sports betting partner of the Boston Bruins, should sports betting become legal in Massachusetts, with the deal further advancing DraftKings’ relationship with the NHL as an official daily fantasy partner and an official sports betting partner.

As part of the agreement, DraftKings will be the presenting sponsor of the Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle, which is promoted through multiple Bruins social media channels. DraftKings branding will be included in all signage used by the 50/50 ambassadors throughout the Bruins stadium the TD Garden.

“The Boston Bruins are excited to announce this new partnership with DraftKings, a Boston-based company that has established itself as the premier hub for daily fantasy sports,” said Boston Bruins president Cam Neely.  “We are looking forward to collaborating with DraftKings to continue to provide the best possible sports and entertainment experience for our fans at TD Garden.”

DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz added: “We are thrilled to announce our latest team deal with the Boston Bruins, an exceptional team that like us is relentlessly focused on the fan.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our partnership and branding greet fans wherever they are – online, through the premier Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 raffle which galvanises viewers while advancing fantastic charitable causes, and in-person, including with the iconic, supersized, digital LED billboard facing inbound traffic into Boston’s famed TD Garden.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) closed at $36.62 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
Boston Bruins DraftKings Fantasy Sports Massachusetts National Hockey League Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

Pennsylvania iGaming market hits record $102.9m in October

DraftKings partners Boot Hill Casino to enter Kansas sportsbook market

Canadian Gaming Association elects new board members

Indiana sportsbook wagers hit record high of $461.1m in October

FanDuel beats DraftKings to sports betting operator of the year award for North America

Strong Q3 for Inspired after retail gaming recovery

Golden Nugget Online Gaming posts Q3 revenue growth of 37%

Oregon sports betting handle grows to record $37.6m in October

West Virginia sports and iGaming wagers grow to $259.5m in October

Iowa operators enjoy record October as online wagers near $250m mark

DraftKings set for retail sportsbook debut in Louisiana

Rush Street Interactive rolls out BetRivers online sportsbook in Arizona

New York selects nine online sports betting operators

Gambling.com and Playtech lead share price growth in October

DraftKings grows Q3 revenue to $212.8m as losses mount

Future Anthem
Gamomat
Relax Gaming
BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Technamin
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution