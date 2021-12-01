This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Scout Gaming launches Fanteam in the US

1st December 2021 10:14 am GMT
Scout Gaming Group
Playtech

Stockholm-listed fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming has launched its Fanteam brand in the American market. 

Fanteam.com launched in 2015 as a Europe-facing daily fantasy sports site and is now expanding to serve 20 US states, including California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota and Texas.

Fanteam.us offers US citizens access to the Scout Gaming Network and more than $20m in annual prizes.

“We have seen a steady global increase in demand for our products and decided that the time is right for our US entry,” said Scout Gaming CEO Andreas Ternström.

“This opportunity has arisen since we took the decision last year to increase the effort and focus we are putting on Fanteam. After DraftKings and FanDuel, we offer the largest prize pools on a global basis, for European sports such as soccer, we are the global market leader.”

Shares in Scout Gaming Group AB (STO:SCOUT) were trading at SEK13.50 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning, having set a new 52-week low of SEK13.00 per share on Tuesday 30 November.

Related Tags
Fantasy Sports Fanteam Scout Gaming United States
