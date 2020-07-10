Paysafe expands NeoPollard Interactive deal to enter North Carolina

Payments provider Paysafe Group has expanded its partnership with NeoPollard Interactive to provide its services to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

North Carolina becomes the latest US state lottery to integrate Paysafe’s online payment services with its NeoPollard-powered iLottery platform, following in the footsteps of the Michigan, Virginia and New Hampshire lotteries.

“The future of the US lottery market will see digital channels complement retail, or offline, lottery ticket sales,” said Paysafe director of business development for iGaming Gregory Kirstein. “We’re excited to support this evolution by strengthening our partnership with NeoPollard Interactive to enhance North Carolina Education Lottery’s online offering.”

NeoPollard Interactive general manager Liz Siver commented: “In order to power the most profitable iLottery programs, NPi maintains the highest standards of technical excellence and commitment to our Lottery partners.

“The high bar that we have set for ourselves is one that we also expect from partners in our technology and services ecosystems. For this reason, we are proud to continue growing with like-minded partners such as Paysafe.”