Charities in the Canadian province of Alberta are set to benefit from new rules relating to the sale of 50/50 raffle tickets to adults within the province.

Regulatory authority Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) has approved online sales of large 50/50 raffles in an effort to increase proceeds for Alberta’s charitable organizations, benefiting programs and services that Albertans rely on every day.

“The opportunity for organizations to offer online 50/50 ticket sales is a terrific step [...]