Canada’s Alberta province launches first online sportsbook

The Canadian province of Alberta has become the latest to launch a new online sportsbook through a partnership with NeoPollard Interactive (NPi) and FDJ-owned Sporting Solutions.

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) launched Play Alberta's first sports betting platform this week, following in the footsteps of other Canadian provinces which went live on 27 August.

The AGLC's sports betting offering leverages NeoPollard’s NeoSphere iLottery technology and the advanced betting platform and trading services offered by Sporting Solutions.

“AGLC is continuously looking for ways to improve Play Alberta, and adding sports betting to the website will give consumers expanded gambling entertainment options,” said AGLC acting president and CEO Kandice Machado. “Play Alberta Sports Betting will take the existing sports betting market that players are familiar with and introduce a modern option that presents Albertans with choice and convenience in a safe and regulated environment.”

NeoPollard Interactive general manager Liz Siver said: “NPi continues to expand and enhance our products and services in order to give Albertans a unified online gaming experience across lottery, casino, and now sports betting.

“As AGLC's online operating partner, NPi provides a complete 360° solution, including state-of-the-art technology, our Power Suite of operational services, and engaging digital game content. We are proud to now offer a state-of-the-art sports betting program in conjunction with Sporting Solutions that is sure to appeal to sports enthusiasts and increase revenue for good causes in Alberta.”

Sporting Solutions CEO Andy Wright added: “We are very excited to work with AGLC and NPi to launch Alberta's first regulated online sportsbook.

“With the recent legalization of single-event wagering in Canada, this is the ideal time for Play Alberta's launch. We are confident that our technology and sports betting expertise will bring a dynamic and compelling offering to Albertans.”

In addition to sports betting, NPi has worked with AGLC to launch online lotto games, slots, instants, and virtual and live dealer table games, all of which provide income to the General Revenue Fund within Alberta's regulated gaming environment.

