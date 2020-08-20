This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Scientific Games secures instant games contract extension in Minnesota

20th August 2020 7:39 am GMT
Scientific Games
Scientific Games Lottery

Lottery and gaming supplier Scientific Games has secured a two-year extension to its contract to provide instant games to the Minnesota Lottery.

The contract extension runs through to June 2022, with Scientific Games having served as the lottery’s instant games provider since its inception in 1990.

The instant games portfolio, including Minnesota player favorite Slingo, will help drive funding for the environment, education, and health and human services.

“Minnesotans expect to have a variety of fun scratch games and playstyles to choose from. We are happy that Scientific Games will continue to help us deliver what our players want for the next two years,” said Wes Harms, director of operations for the Minnesota Lottery.

John Schulz, senior vice president, lottery instant products at Scientific Games, commented: “We do extensive research and focus groups on licensed brands and play styles so that our creative teams can design games that appeal to players and drive maximum profits for our lottery customers.

“Players love extended play games, and even more so when they feature a recognizable brand and entertaining play style.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corp. (NSQ:SGMS) closed 4.41 per cent lower at $19.93 per share in New York Wednesday.

