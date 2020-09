Romanian national lottery operator Loterie Romana is set to offer its lottery games online for the first time after securing regulatory approval.

The Romanian Digitization Authority (ADR) has approved the launch of an online lottery platform for Loterie Romana via loto.ro, which will initially allow for the online sale of traditional lottery games such as LOTO 6/49, Luck, Joker, Noroc Plus, Loto 5/40 and Super Noroc.

“I am honored that, together with the specialists of the Romanian [...]