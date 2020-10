China’s lottery market recorded a 2 per cent increase in total lottery sales to RMB34.78bn (€4.36bn) for the month of August.

With results for the first half of the year negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, August marked the second consecutive month of year-on-year growth for the lottery market.

Sales of the Sports Lottery rose 10.5 per cent to RMB21.53bn, offsetting a 9 per cent decline in Welfare Lottery sales to RMB13.25bn.

There were a total of 19 [...]