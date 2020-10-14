Michigan Lottery extends software agreement with Scientific Games

The Michigan Lottery has extended its license agreement with Scientific Games for its gem|Intelligence retailer management solution.

The extended agreement will allow the lottery to benefit from new features and capabilities of the gem|Intelligence cloud solution, which helps to streamline lottery business processes and improve efficiencies for retailers.

“gem|Intelligence continues to be instrumental for our sales representatives, management and retailers,” said Michigan Lottery deputy commissioner of sales William Griffin. “The software helped the Michigan Lottery increase new instant game penetration and improve communication between all Lottery stakeholders. gem|Intelligence has been key to facilitating collaboration and retailer sales growth that ultimately benefits K-12 education in Michigan.”

Patrick McHugh, EVP & Lottery Group chief executive for Scientific Games, commented: “Scientific Games embraces the strong, collaborative business relationship our gem|Suite team has created with the Lottery and its retailers to help maximize profits for Michigan education.

“We are very pleased that our integrated, cloud-based performance-management applications helped the Michigan Lottery increase instant game sales and streamline operations. Gem|Intelligence is a valuable investment, proven even more so as lotteries work to optimize retail performance.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corp. (NSQ:SGMS) closed 2.53 per cent higher at $34.24 per share in New York Tuesday.