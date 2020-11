China’s lottery market has declined by 27 per cent to RMB230.68bn (€29.5bn) in the first nine months of 2020, with sales negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the first half of the year.

After seeing an improvement in sales during July and August, total lottery sales fell by 1.5 per cent in September to RMB35.85bn.

Sales of the Sports Lottery rose 6 per cent to RMB21.90bn, offset by an 11 per cent decline in Welfare Lottery [...]