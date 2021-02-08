Income Access agrees deal to power iLottery affiliate program in Virginia

Paysafe has expanded its partnership with the Virginia Lottery to include its Income Access affiliate marketing programme.

The Virginia Lottery already uses Paysafe’s payment processing services and will now utilize the Income Access solution to promote its upcoming iLottery affiliate program.

“By expanding our partnership with a brand that has the history and reputation of the Virginia Lottery, Paysafe is showing a commitment to nurturing business relationships and being a full-service solutions provider,” said Tara Wilson, chief operating officer of Paysafe’s Income Access.

“This agreement also builds on Income Access’ growing presence in the US iLottery market, where we’ve enjoyed strong collaborations and look forward to working with the Virginia Lottery to position it for long-term success in the affiliate space.”

The Virginia Lottery launched its iLottery platform on 1 July 2020, recording $281.3m in topline sales and contributing to $349.7m in total lottery profits through the end of the calendar year.

“The Virginia Lottery is always pleased to build upon existing, proven partnerships,” said Virginia Lottery executive director Kevin Hall. “We have had a solid relationship with Paysafe for the last five years and now, with the expansion of its product offerings through the capabilities of Income Access, we look forward to building upon this foundation through our affiliate program, which is designed to drive customer acquisition and support our mission of raising revenue for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.”