This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Scientific Games Lottery
Stakelogic

Income Access agrees deal to power iLottery affiliate program in Virginia

8th February 2021 10:15 am GMT

Paysafe has expanded its partnership with the Virginia Lottery to include its Income Access affiliate marketing programme.

The Virginia Lottery already uses Paysafe’s payment processing services and will now utilize the Income Access solution to promote its upcoming iLottery affiliate program.

“By expanding our partnership with a brand that has the history and reputation of the Virginia Lottery, Paysafe is showing a commitment to nurturing business relationships and being a full-service solutions provider,” said Tara Wilson, chief operating officer of Paysafe’s Income Access.

“This agreement also builds on Income Access’ growing presence in the US iLottery market, where we’ve enjoyed strong collaborations and look forward to working with the Virginia Lottery to position it for long-term success in the affiliate space.”

The Virginia Lottery launched its iLottery platform on 1 July 2020, recording $281.3m in topline sales and contributing to $349.7m in total lottery profits through the end of the calendar year.

“The Virginia Lottery is always pleased to build upon existing, proven partnerships,” said Virginia Lottery executive director Kevin Hall. “We have had a solid relationship with Paysafe for the last five years and now, with the expansion of its product offerings through the capabilities of Income Access, we look forward to building upon this foundation through our affiliate program, which is designed to drive customer acquisition and support our mission of raising revenue for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.”

Related Tags
Affiliate iLottery Income Access Paysafe United States Virginia Virginia Lottery
Related Articles

Record year for Golden Nugget Online Gaming as GGR tops $100m

Wynn Resorts posts $2.1bn loss following 2020 revenue slump

Penn National Gaming sees Interactive revenue soar in Q4

theScore weighs up additional US listing as Q1 revenue falls 8%

Wynn Resorts eyes interactive opportunities as Q3 revenue slips to $370.5m

Busy sports schedule and growth in casino boosts Kindred Group in Q3

Golden Nugget Online Gaming nearly doubles revenue in Q3

Canada’s Alberta province launches regulated iGaming site

Income Access to power new affiliate program for Tipico US

Sports betting: Lessons learned from the pandemic

Sports betting: Lessons learned from the pandemic

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

Golden Nugget Online reports strong growth ahead of Nasdaq listing

Penn National Gaming revenue declines 77% in second quarter

Tight cost control sees Kindred Group double profit in Q2

Future Anthem
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Playtech
Aspire Global
Stakelogic