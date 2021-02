Pollard Banknote’s Next Generation Lotteries (NGL) has signed a five-year deal with Danish lottery operator Landbrugslotteriet following a competitive tender process.

NGL will deliver its player account management solution, lottery platform, retail solution and class lottery raffle through a cloud-based installation to the Danish operator.

The agreement marks NGL’s second contract win in Denmark, with the supplier currently providing e-Instant games to national lottery operator Danske Spil.

“We are excited to introduce our state-of-the-art raffle solution to the [...]