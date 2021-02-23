This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

NeoGames launches eInstant games in Austria with win2day

23rd February 2021 7:53 am GMT
NeoGames

New York-listed iLottery provider NeoGames has launched its portfolio of eInstant games with Austrian Lotteries.

NeoGames is providing the win2day online platform with a selection of existing and new online instant win games, further expanding its presence in the European lottery market.

“The philosophy of the Austrian Lotteries is to act responsibly and innovatively and maintain a spirit of partnership,” said win2day product manager for lotteries and online gaming Rebecca Volkl. “With NeoGames, we have found an experienced and innovative iLottery provider and partner.

“We welcome the addition of NeoGames' quality portfolio of diverse and innovative games and the opportunity to add a new level of entertainment to our online instant lottery players.”

NeoGames CEO Moti Malul commented: “We are delighted to have been selected by the successful Austrian Lotteries to provide them with our newest and most successful games portfolio.

“This marks further expansion of NeoGames Studio to more lotteries in Europe, and we hope that the addition of our market-proven games will enrich the offerings of the Austrian Lottery, widen the circle of players, and enhance their gaming experience.”

Shares in NeoGames SARL (NSQ:NGMS) closed 0.16 per cent lower at $30.80 per share in New York Monday.

