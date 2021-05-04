Scientific Games continues iLottery roll out in Hungary

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has launched a range of new eInstant games for Hungarian National Lottery operator Szerencsejáték.

The launch in Hungary expands the supplier’s digital lottery footprint to nearly 30 US and international lotteries, with Scientific Games also providing the lottery with a sports betting program, central gaming system and retail technology.

“Scientific Games is an important partner in our modernization efforts,” said Szerencsejáték director of game development and strategy Gergely Koppány. “The launch of our eInstant program last year has contributed to year-over-year growth.

“Our players are enjoying all of the new eInstant games, and we look forward to offering additional games throughout 2021 as part of our future sustainability and growth.”

The Hungarian National Lottery’s most popular eInstant game is Blackjack, a 300 HUF digital version of the printed game sold at retail venues since 1995. Featuring a bonus game with the opportunity to win 1,000 HUF instantly, Blackjack currently accounts for more than 22 per cent of total eInstant game sales and more than 19 per cent of the lottery’s instant game revenue.

The next most popular game is Pénzlift, a 500 HUF retail instant and eInstant game that currently represents nearly 20 per cent of instant game revenue.

“We are excited to support Szerencsejáték’s modernization and financial goals with the continued launch of digital lottery games,” said Christian Kometer, managing director International Lottery Systems for Scientific Games. “Hungary is a great example out our retail and digital technologies successfully serving all game verticals including sports.

“Our agile gaming system and digital platform make it easy to continue adding a wide variety of new game entertainment for player enjoyment.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 1.64 per cent lower at $57.56 per share in New York Monday.