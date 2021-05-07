Scientific Games extends instant lottery services in Bosnia

New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier Scientific Games has secured a new three-year contract to provide instant lottery services in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Scientific Games has worked with National Lottery operator Lutrija Bosne i Hercegovine since 2016, during which time the lottery has experienced a 41 per cent uplift in instant game retail sales.

“We are still in the early phase of our partnership and have already produced tremendous results by applying Scientific Games’ best practices to continuously refine and improve key areas of our instant games,” said Lutrija Bosne i Hercegovine director Edhem Pašukan. “Our plans are to fully develop this product category which was relatively untapped until we began working together.”

John Schulz, senior vice president of instant products for Scientific Games, commented: “We congratulate Lutrija Bosne i Hercegovine on its vision and the growth achieved thus far, and we are honored to help guide them toward a fully developed instant product category.

“As we continue our work with European lotteries to share best practices on game design, portfolio management, logistics and retailer services, Lutrija Bosne i Hercegovine is a great example of the results that can be achieved by partnering with Scientific Games.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 3.87 per cent lower at $53.15 per share in New York Thursday.