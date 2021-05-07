This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming

Scientific Games extends instant lottery services in Bosnia

7th May 2021 7:05 am GMT
Scientific Games

New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier Scientific Games has secured a new three-year contract to provide instant lottery services in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Scientific Games has worked with National Lottery operator Lutrija Bosne i Hercegovine since 2016, during which time the lottery has experienced a 41 per cent uplift in instant game retail sales.

“We are still in the early phase of our partnership and have already produced tremendous results by applying Scientific Games’ best practices to continuously refine and improve key areas of our instant games,” said Lutrija Bosne i Hercegovine director Edhem Pašukan. “Our plans are to fully develop this product category which was relatively untapped until we began working together.”

John Schulz, senior vice president of instant products for Scientific Games, commented: “We congratulate Lutrija Bosne i Hercegovine on its vision and the growth achieved thus far, and we are honored to help guide them toward a fully developed instant product category.

“As we continue our work with European lotteries to share best practices on game design, portfolio management, logistics and retailer services, Lutrija Bosne i Hercegovine is a great example of the results that can be achieved by partnering with Scientific Games.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 3.87 per cent lower at $53.15 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
Bosnia Herzegovina Instant Lottery Lottery Scientific Games
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Scientific Games, Greentube, BF Games and more

Scientific Games continues iLottery roll out in Hungary

FanDuel extends Scientific Games partnership to Illinois and Indiana

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming, Scientific Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Spearhead Studios, Fantasma Games and more

GameCo expands team with new senior executive appointments

Scientific Games names Victor Blanco as next CTO

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Boss Media pioneer plots second coming with Playstar

Italy’s Sisal enters bidding for UK National Lottery licence

Scientific Games processes record 50m bets during Grand National festival

Rush Street Interactive president on a remarkable year

Conscious Gaming appoints Blair Aronson as operations director

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

GAN brings in Robert Shore to head up investor relations

Digitain
BTObet
Greentube
NetEnt
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming