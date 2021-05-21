Illinois Lottery launches E-Claims portal

The Illinois Lottery has launched E-Claims as a new option for players to claim their lottery winnings online.

The new e-claims portal on the Illinois Lottery website allows players to safely and securely claim prizes by completing a claim form and submitting a scanned image or photograph of the front and back of their winning ticket, with winnings paid out by bank checks through the post.

“We are excited to introduce the e-claims portal to our players,” said Harold Mays, acting director of the Illinois Lottery. “We understand how important it is for our players to redeem their winnings, and this online option provides our players with an additional opportunity to do so.”

The launch of the e-claims portal was part of a collaborative effort with the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT).

“The e-claims portal at the Illinois Lottery is another step in our digital modernization efforts at the State of Illinois,” commented Jennifer Ricker, CIO and acting secretary at DoIT. “DoIT continually strives to improve user experience and enhance how the public interacts with state agencies through technology.”

The Illinois Lottery has awarded over $1bn in prizes in the six-month period ended December 31, 2020, generating estimated proceeds to the state of $337m.

