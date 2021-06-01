Sisal teams up with BT for UK National Lottery licence bid

Italian gaming and lottery operator Sisal has joined forces with British telecommunications provider BT as part of its bid to secure the next licence to operator the UK National Lottery.

The strategic partnership will see the telecommunications and network provider advise Sisal on how to combine the best fixed and mobile networks in the UK with the latest technology to widen the appeal of the National Lottery.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with BT,” said Sisal CEO Francesco Durante. “As the UK’s leading telecommunications and networks provider, BT has unparalleled understanding of the UK market and its transformative digital expertise, customer focused approach and commitment to innovation will ensure that our bid will deliver the best possible solution for the UK National Lottery.”

Dean Terry, managing director of the corporate and public sector for BT’s Enterprise unit, commented: “BT’s technology solutions can ensure that the National Lottery maximises the amount of money raised for good causes, while better protecting those players most at risk from gambling harms.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with Sisal to support their bid with the aim of delivering a National Lottery which is fit for the future by putting technology innovation at its heart.”

Sisal announced its bid for the 4th UK National Lottery licence last month, with other confirmed bidders including SAZKA Group’s Allwyn and incumbent operator Camelot.

For all the latest insights into lottery player behaviour, join our free eSeminar on June 9, brought to you in association with Scientific Games.