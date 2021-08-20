Scientific Games to deploy lottery kiosk with Canada’s Atlantic Lottery

New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier Scientific Games has partnered the Atlantic Lottery to launch the first full self-service lottery platform in Canada.

Scientific Games’ PlayCentral kiosks and terminal software management system will enable increased accessibility across Atlantic Lottery’s retail network of 3,000 locations, offering lottery draw and instant games to players in the provinces of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

“The retail network is very important to Atlantic Lottery,” said Atlantic Lottery head of channels Joey Cormier. “We are investing in modernization to expand accessibility to our games by leveraging Scientific Games’ digital technologies, including this new terminal software and new PlayCentral self-serve terminals.

“The lottery is evolving our digital merchandising and promoting our new mobile app for more cross-channel player experiences.”

In addition to serving as the Atlantic Lottery’s primary instant game provider, Scientific Games supplies the lottery’s subscription services, sports betting, central gaming system and full digital lottery system.

Atlantic lottery’s digital play has soared in the past year, with sales up by more than 325 per cent in FY 2021.

“The Atlantic Lottery’s new systems infrastructure implemented with Scientific Games in 2017 has proven extremely successful across lottery and digital transactions, driving one of the most successful digital instant lottery businesses in Canada,” said Scientific Games lottery group chief executive Pat McHugh.

“At the base of the technology is our player account management platform offering the convenience of one-wallet and limitless opportunities for players to experience cross-channel game entertainment.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) closed 3.06 per cent lower at $65.35 per share in New York Thursday.