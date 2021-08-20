This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Soft2Bet
Hi
Fu

Scientific Games to deploy lottery kiosk with Canada’s Atlantic Lottery

20th August 2021 9:10 am GMT

New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier Scientific Games has partnered the Atlantic Lottery to launch the first full self-service lottery platform in Canada.

Scientific Games’ PlayCentral kiosks and terminal software management system will enable increased accessibility across Atlantic Lottery’s retail network of 3,000 locations, offering lottery draw and instant games to players in the provinces of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

“The retail network is very important to Atlantic Lottery,” said Atlantic Lottery head of channels Joey Cormier. “We are investing in modernization to expand accessibility to our games by leveraging Scientific Games’ digital technologies, including this new terminal software and new PlayCentral self-serve terminals.

“The lottery is evolving our digital merchandising and promoting our new mobile app for more cross-channel player experiences.”

In addition to serving as the Atlantic Lottery’s primary instant game provider, Scientific Games supplies the lottery’s subscription services, sports betting, central gaming system and full digital lottery system.

Atlantic lottery’s digital play has soared in the past year, with sales up by more than 325 per cent in FY 2021.

“The Atlantic Lottery’s new systems infrastructure implemented with Scientific Games in 2017 has proven extremely successful across lottery and digital transactions, driving one of the most successful digital instant lottery businesses in Canada,” said Scientific Games lottery group chief executive Pat McHugh.

“At the base of the technology is our player account management platform offering the convenience of one-wallet and limitless opportunities for players to experience cross-channel game entertainment.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) closed 3.06 per cent lower at $65.35 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
Atlantic Lottery Corp Canada iLottery Lottery Scientific Games
Related Videos
Related Articles

Scientific Games signs new instant games deal with Germany’s Saarland-Sporttoto

Scientific Games profits as second quarter revenue climbs to $880m

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

Scientific Games acquires online slots developer Lightning Box

GI Games Round-up: High 5 Games, Playtech, Scientific Games and more

Scientific Games enters West Virginia iGaming market with BetRivers

Playtech buoyed by strong online growth in first half of 2021

Aspire Global names Quincy Raven as US managing director

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, High 5 Games, Slotmill and more

Playtech and Scientific Games agree global distribution partnership

Scientific Games debuts land-based gaming content in Ukraine

Scientific Games proposes to take over full ownership of SciPlay

Scientific Games now powering FanDuel sportsbook in ten US states

FireKeepers Casino goes online in Michigan with Scientific Games

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Greentube
NetEnt
Aspire Global
Future Anthem