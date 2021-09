China’s two state-owned national lotteries posted a 0.3 per cent increase in total lottery sales to RMB36.25bn (€4.73bn) in July 2021.

The market grew year-on-year for the seventh consecutive month, with a 21 per cent increase in Sports Lottery sales to RMB24.99bn offsetting a 27 per cent decline in Welfare Lottery sales to RMB11.25bn.

In July, a total of 15 Chinese provinces saw lottery sales increase compared to the same period last year, with the biggest [...]