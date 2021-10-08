Scientific Games wins Vermont Lottery systems contract

Scientific Games is set to take over as the systems supplier of the Vermont Lottery following a competitive selection process.

The contract is for an initial ten-year term and will see Scientific Games provide the lottery operator with its AEGIS open architecture enterprise gaming system and a central communications network.

It will also roll out its WAVE retailer terminals and PlayCentral self-service machines across the network of lottery retailers in the state.

The company was awarded the contract after achieving the highest overall score in the competitive selection process.

Sabina Haskell, deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery, said: “After an extremely thorough evaluation of proposals to the Vermont Lottery, Scientific Games stood out as the clear choice to modernize the Vermont Lottery and to deliver outstanding player experiences.

“And our retailers will be equally delighted with the gaming system and support they will receive,” she added.

The Vermont Lottery, which benefits the state’s education fund, will complete its switch to the Scientific Games technology in the Fall of 2022.

“Scientific Games is honored by the trust the Vermont Lottery has placed in our Company, our people and our products to support the Lottery's mission of responsibly maximizing growth over the next 10 years and creating more funding for programs that make Vermont a great place to live,” said Pat McHugh, Lottery Group CEO for Scientific Games.

“Our relentless commitment to innovation and alignment with our lottery customers' business plans has positioned Scientific Games as the industry's fastest-growing lottery systems provider.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) gained 2.46 per cent in New York Thursday to close at $81.61 per share.