The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has asked internet service providers to block offshore lottery betting sites We Love Lotto and Red Fox Lotto.

The sites, operated by UK-based Ardua Ventures and Curacao-registered companies White Lotto, were found to offer betting on overseas lotteries, which are not licensed in Australia.

Authority member Fiona Cameron commented: “Blocking illegal offshore sites protects Australians from potentially dodgy operators, where there is little or no recourse if things go wrong.”

