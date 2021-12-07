This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

IWG debuts new eInstant game with second chance prizes

7th December 2021 9:38 am GMT

Lottery games provider Instant Win Gaming (IWG) has released a new eInstant game that features second chance prizes.

Long-term partner British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is the first to go live with the InstantReplay-enabled game, which features a jackpot prize that is awarded through a second chance drawing. 

InstantReplay is available within IWG’s InstantRGS platform, which has been integrated with a number of lotteries across Europe and North America.

“We see InstantReplay as a fantastic addition to a lotteries toolkit. Second chance drawings are especially well suited for traditional lottery players purchasing eInstants for the first time,” said IWG CEO Rhydian Fisher.  “InstantReplay builds upon our recently released InstantPulse which updates eInstant visuals at pre-set moments, and InstantJackpot which adds progressive jackpot prizes to eInstants. 

"Credit to the great team at BCLC for being the first to offer an InstantReplay-enabled eInstant.”

Related Tags
British Columbia Lottery Corporation Canada eInstant Games iLottery Instant Win Games IWG
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

IWG extends Michigan Lottery eInstants supply deal

IWG debuts eInstant games in Germany with LOTTO Hessen

Entain launches first global impact diversity & inclusion initiative

IWG signs eInstants supply deal with five European lotteries

IWG deploys e-Instant linked progressive jackpots for Canada’s BCLC

IWG and Virginia Lottery launch linked jackpot e-Instant games

IWG extends eInstant supply deal with Canada’s BCLC

IWG rolls out Jackpot Payout eInstant game with Virginia Lottery

IWG rolls out jackpot-enabled e-Instant game with Canada’s BCLC

IWG rolls out jackpot-enabled e-Instant game in Pennsylvania

IWG launches jackpot-enabled e-Instant games with Canada’s ALC

IWG rolls out e-Instant games portfolio with DC Lottery

New Hampshire Lottery expands IWG instant games deal

IWG launches first progressive jackpot e-Instant game

IWG to launch progressive jackpot e-Instant games

Greentube
Technamin
Future Anthem
Gamomat
BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming