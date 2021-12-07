IWG debuts new eInstant game with second chance prizes

Lottery games provider Instant Win Gaming (IWG) has released a new eInstant game that features second chance prizes.

Long-term partner British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is the first to go live with the InstantReplay-enabled game, which features a jackpot prize that is awarded through a second chance drawing.

InstantReplay is available within IWG’s InstantRGS platform, which has been integrated with a number of lotteries across Europe and North America.

“We see InstantReplay as a fantastic addition to a lotteries toolkit. Second chance drawings are especially well suited for traditional lottery players purchasing eInstants for the first time,” said IWG CEO Rhydian Fisher. “InstantReplay builds upon our recently released InstantPulse which updates eInstant visuals at pre-set moments, and InstantJackpot which adds progressive jackpot prizes to eInstants.

"Credit to the great team at BCLC for being the first to offer an InstantReplay-enabled eInstant.”