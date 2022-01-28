Jackpocket agrees partnership with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils

New York-based mobile lottery provider Jackpocket has struck a deal with the New Jersey Devils to serve as their official lottery courier partner.

"New Jerseyans, and specifically Devils fans, are more likely to play the lottery than many across the country,” said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. “Jackpocket is proud to partner with the Devils to bring this dedicated fan base a simple, fun way to play the lottery. We are excited to introduce new in-game activities and experiences to this fan base throughout the coming years."

New Jersey Devils senior vice president of corporate partnerships, Adam Cross, added: "Jackpocket presents Devils and sports fans in New Jersey an opportunity to take their naturally competitive spirit to the next level, from a trusted and celebrated partner.

"From Devils-themed lottery opportunities, to special Jackpocket-sponsored sweepstakes and exclusive prizes, we are confident Jackpocket will be the preferred, digital lottery platform for Devils fans - who are already five times more likely to play the lottery than the national average."

Jackpocket already serves as the official lottery partner of the New York Islanders, New York Jets, and Rutgers Athletics.