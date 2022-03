German online lottery provider ZEAL has entered into a new online instant win games partnership with state lottery operator LOTTO Hessen.

ZEAL will initially provide the Lotto-hessen.de site with 15 of its online games, including titles such as Crosswords, Bingo and World Cup.

"We decided to work with ZEAL because of their experience as both a service provider and technical developer in the gaming market,” said LOTTO Hessen project manager Janina Korn. “It was also particularly important [...]