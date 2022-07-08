Jackpocket launches Lottery app in Montana

New York-based mobile lottery provider Jackpocket has launched its services in Montana, allowing players to order lottery tickets through its app.

Lottery players in Montana can place ticket orders for lottery draw games including Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Lucky for Life, Montana Cash, and Big Sky Bonus on Jackpocket's mobile app.

“Accessibility and convenience are of the utmost importance right now, which is why we're looking forward to offering Montanans, both long-time lottery players and new players alike, a digital-forward way of streamlining their day," said Jackpocket CEO and founder Peter Sullivan. “Innovation and safety are at the forefront of everything we do at Jackpocket, and we're committed to keeping those guiding principles at the forefront of online gaming.”

Since 1987, the Montana Lottery has contributed more than $302 million to the state's General Fund, which supports public education, safety and health programs, and to the Montana STEM scholarship program.

Montana is now the 12th state where the Jackpocket app is available alongside Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

Lottery players have won over $150 million in lottery prizes using the Jackpocket app, and 14 individual players have won prizes worth $1 million or more to date.