Colorado Lottery enhances Scientific Games partnership 

19th August 2022 9:35 am GMT

The Colorado Lottery has signed a contract extension to evolve its scratch game business through the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership (SGEP) program.  

The contract extends a near 40-year relationship and will see the Colorado Lottery utilise the SGEP program for instant game design and portfolio management services, as well as technology-driven analytics and insights, game manufacturing, logistics, marketing, sales support and licensed brand services. 

The SGEP program is used by seven of the top 10 performing instant game lotteries in the world according to La Fleur’s 2022 World Lottery Almanac, with the program powering nearly 40 per cent better performance in instant game weekly per capita retail sales versus U.S. lotteries without the program 

“We are focused on responsibly growing our Scratch game product category for the enjoyment of Colorado players and maximising our returns to good cause programs in the state,” said Colorado Lottery director Tom Seaver. “This contract extension with Scientific Games will bring operational efficiencies to the Lottery and our retailers.”

John Schulz, Scientific Games president of global instant products Americas, added: “This is an exciting opportunity for the Colorado Lottery and Scientific Games teams to expand our work together to entertain players and benefit environmental and education programs in the state. We look forward to taking our collaborative efforts to the next level through an SGEP partnership that includes our SCiQ technology.”

