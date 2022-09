The New Hampshire Lottery has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the implementation of a full-service iLottery gaming system and ancillary services.

The lottery, which was the fourth US state to launch its iLottery offering in 2019, said that the purpose of the RFI was to solicit an overview of iLottery vendor “capabilities and perspective on iLottery trends, planned enhancements, and best practices for the years ahead.”

“The material provided as the result of this RFI [...]