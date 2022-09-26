This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games named South Dakota Lottery’s instant games partner 

26th September 2022 8:15 am GMT

Scientific Games has been awarded a new six-year contract to provide instant win games to the South Dakota Lottery. 

Scientific Games will serve as the lottery's sole scratch game provider following several years of record scratch game sales for the benefit of South Dakota K-12 schools, state universities and technical institutes. 

“We’ve created great momentum with our instant game performance through our long-term partnership with Scientific Games to benefit important programs in our state,” said South Dakota Lottery executive director Norm Lingle. “Our teams look forward to continued collaboration on the design and marketing of quality, secure, high-performance games that entertain South Dakota players.”

The contract, which may be renewed for up to four additional years, also includes analytics and insights, brands from the company’s large portfolio of licensed properties, and related marketing services.

Scientific Games has served the South Dakota Lottery for more than three decades.

John Schulz, Scientific Games president, Americas & global instant products, commented: “We are honoured to be named the sole provider of South Dakota Lottery scratch games and will continue to support the Lottery in its mission to provide funding for vital state programs. We are focused on using our world-leading industry analytics and insights to innovate new products for the South Dakota Lottery to help achieve responsible growth.”

