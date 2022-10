New York-listed lottery supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a new 10-year scratch ticket printing and services contract with the Texas Lottery Commission.

Following a competitive procurement process, IGT was awarded the printing contract through subsidiary IGT Global Solutions Corporation, extending its existing partnership with the lottery until August 2034.

“Since our inception in 1992, IGT has been a valued partner and has helped the Texas Lottery generate more than $35bn in revenue for good causes,” [...]