Jackpot.com has secured additional funding from some of the biggest American sports teams as the online lottery ticket platform goes live for the first time in the United States.

Following a $35m Series A last June, Jackpot.com has secured an additional $7m in funding from the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, San Francisco 49ers owners’ Aurum Partners, the Tisch family (co-owners of the New York Giants), Detroit Venture Partners (run by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert), [...]