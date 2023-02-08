Scientific Games partners Optimove in US lottery collaboration

Lottery supplier Scientific Games has partnered Optimove on a new project that will enable five US state lotteries to optimize their paid social media campaigns with customized data-driven strategies.

The first-of-its-kind collaboration will see the two companies work with the state lotteries over a six-month media buying period to build long-term marketing programs on social media platforms, including Facebook, using first-party customer data via a direct Optimove-Meta platform integration.

“Most government-run lotteries operate with finite advertising budgets and limited resources, while still expected to responsibly grow market share and increase revenue in very competitive environments,” said Scientific Games senior director of digital growth Merv Huber. “This first-of-its-kind collaboration will provide participating lotteries with industry-specific data, insights and services that they typically don’t have access to.

“This project will set and launch digital advertising best practices to help lotteries achieve their business goals as well as establish standards to support the lottery industry’s long-term growth.”

The participating lotteries will be able to build custom audiences for highly specialized, paid social media campaigns, and will appoint their team leads and allocate a portion of their existing digital advertising budget to the project with no additional cost for the expertise or platform tools.

“This joining of forces by leading experts in their respective fields offers exciting prospects for the future of lottery digital advertising,” said Optimove vice president of marketing Rony Vexelman. “Brands must realize that to succeed in digital advertising they must leverage their first-party data as an integral part of their strategies.

“Together, for the first time ever, we will be able to set a digital advertising gold standard and help the industry realize the full potential of our impactful CRM tools.”