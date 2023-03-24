Scientific Games enhances Arkansas Scholarship Lottery mobile app

Lottery supplier Scientific Games has developed a new mobile app for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The new AR Lottery + Club app features biometric login, new navigation and a user-friendly design, aiming to better connect players to the lottery, its games and player loyalty program.

The app's new ticket checker feature allows players to quickly check whether their tickets are winners, while players can also use the app to create digital playslips that save their lucky numbers and play options, with a QR code that can be scanned at any Arkansas Scholarship Lottery retailer to quickly purchase games.

“The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery wanted to offer our players a modern experience and convenient, easy connection to our games and loyalty club from their mobile device,” said Arkansas Scholarship Lottery gaming director Mike Smith. “With the new app, players verify tickets easily with the ticket checker and create digital playslips from the convenience of their phone.”

As with the previous version of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery app, which was launched in 2015, players can connect to The Club to enter non-winning instant tickets in Play It Again drawings and other special second-chance promotions. They can also enter eligible instant and terminal-generated tickets to earn Points for Prizes that are redeemable in the online store.

“We are leveraging our core strength and leadership in instant scratch games across all areas of innovation, including digital,” said Scientific Games’ newly promoted senior vice president of digital solutions Amy Bergette. “Through continuous investment in our loyalty solution for lotteries, Scientific Games has further evolved our program by offering an upgraded, modern and native mobile app that makes it easier for players to enjoy programs like The Club in Arkansas.

“We look forward to players downloading the new app for an enhanced experience and connection to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's games and brand."

In 2009, Scientific Games and the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery launched the first lottery loyalty program in the US, which has now seen more than 101.5 million tickets entered into the program since its inception.

In addition to the mobile app and loyalty program, Scientific Games provides the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery with instant games and instant game management through the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program, licensed properties, and a customer relationship management program.