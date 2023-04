Total lottery sales in China grew by 86 per cent to RMB41.8 billion (€5.6 billion) in February, with the timing of Chinese New Year holiday affecting year-on-year performance.

The Welfare and Sports Lotteries close during the holiday and in 2023 the entire Spring Golden Week fell in January, whereas it was mostly in February in 2022.

Welfare Lottery sales amounted to RMB13.5 billion in February, an increase of 44 per cent year-on-year and the best monthly sales [...]