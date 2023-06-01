IGT secures long-term iLottery contract with Connecticut Lottery

New York-listed supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has signed an eight-year contract to launch a new iLottery platform for the Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC).

Through subsidiary IGT Global Solutions, the CLC will be able to sell Keno and draw-based lottery games for the first time via a new website and mobile app, which is anticipated to launch in the late fall of 2023.

The new long-term contract is expected to run through May 2031, and includes four years of possible extension options.

“The CLC recognizes that today's lottery player is looking for convenient and modern options to play their favorite games, and IGT's iLottery system will allow us to offer our players the same great experiences they receive at retail in a responsible, digital format,” said CLC president and CEO Gregory Smith. “We look forward to deploying this iLottery system and believe the expanded play options will be a welcome addition among our players.”

IGT senior vice president of global iLottery Srini Nedunuri commented: “IGT has a proven track record of delivering growth-driving solutions to our global lottery customers and we are excited to build upon this momentum by introducing iLottery to the CLC's players.

“Our iLottery technology is backed by decades-long industry leadership. We will partner closely with the CLC over the next eight years to develop a world-class iLottery program and help to generate maximum funds to good causes within the state.”

In 2021, the CLC awarded IGT a long-term contract to become its primary technology provider and install its Aurora central lottery system, which recently went live at all 2,900 lottery retailers across the state.

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 0.33 per cent higher at $24.53 per share in New York Wednesday.