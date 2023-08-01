Intralot extends Wyoming Lottery supply deal until 2034

Athens-listed lottery and gaming solutions provider Intralot has agreed a deal to continue providing its services to the Wyoming Lottery Corporation until August 2034.

The company’s US subsidiary Intralot Inc has been working with the lottery since the launch of WyoLotto in 2014.

Last year Intralot signed a new deal to extend the partnership until August 2029, which has now been further extended by an additional five-year term.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Wyoming Lottery and continue supporting their mission to provide entertaining and responsible gaming experiences to the people of the state,” said Intralot Inc CEO Nikos Nikolakopoulos. “This contract extension showcases our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional services.

“We look forward to collaborating closely with the Wyoming Lottery to achieve new heights of success.”

Wyoming Lottery CEO Jon Clontz added: “A Lottery jurisdiction’s partnership with a gaming organization is extremely important. The relationship must be based on proven trust, transparency, and mutual respect.

“We have that trust with Intralot and we enjoy a very successful track-record of achievement in part due to their deep knowledge and dedication.”

Shares in Intralot SA (ATH:INLOT) were unchanged at €0.66 per share in Athen Tuesday morning.