ALOT Solutions establishes new division for retail lottery sector

Lottoland’s B2B arm ALOT Solutions is looking to expand into the retail lottery sector through its new ALOT Systems division.

Headed up by Gary Cheung, the division has been established to provide digital retail lottery systems, games and terminals to licensed lottery operators.

“I’m proud that we can make this announcement,” said ALOT Solutions CEO Mike Carruthers. “The launch of our ALOT Systems division makes us truly omnichannel, enabling innovation across all channels – including retail which is the biggest traditional lottery sales channel – enhancing our ability to power innovation in the lottery, gaming and prize promotion sectors to benefit all players, operators and their good causes.”

ALOT Systems CEO Gary Cheung said: “The ALOT Systems team combines many years of industry experience with a best-in-class, fully-certified technology stack and is well-positioned to provide innovative solutions for lottery operators.

“Our platform consolidates all lottery operations into a uniform and enterprise-wide system environment, streamlining processes such as retailer invoicing and clearance, sales and winning distribution, accounting, tracking of fixed assets and consumable usage control.”